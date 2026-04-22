Airbus bolsters digital shield strategy in Europe with upcoming acquisition of French cybersecurity firm Quarkslab

Link Securities | The European aerospace consortium Airbus has reached an agreement to acquire the French cybersecurity firm Quarkslab, the newspaper elEconomista.es reported yesterday. This transaction, the second of its kind signed by the Airbus Defence and Space division in less than a month, aims to consolidate its position as the leading sovereign partner for French and European authorities.

The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the course of 2026, is subject to consultation with the social partners and the relevant regulatory approvals. With this integration, Airbus aims to strengthen its digital shield strategy on the continent.