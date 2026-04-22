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Airbus bolsters digital shield strategy in Europe with upcoming acquisition of French cybersecurity firm Quarkslab

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Posted By: The Corner 22nd April 2026

Link Securities | The European aerospace consortium Airbus has reached an agreement to acquire the French cybersecurity firm Quarkslab, the newspaper elEconomista.es reported yesterday. This transaction, the second of its kind signed by the Airbus Defence and Space division in less than a month, aims to consolidate its position as the leading sovereign partner for French and European authorities.

The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the course of 2026, is subject to consultation with the social partners and the relevant regulatory approvals. With this integration, Airbus aims to strengthen its digital shield strategy on the continent.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.