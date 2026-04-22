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IMF and World Bank to mobilise additional $150 billion to mitigate energy shock in emerging economies

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Posted By: The Corner 22nd April 2026

Norbolsa | Last weekend saw the conclusion of the IMF and World Bank meetings, amid concerns over the impact of geopolitical shocks and the fleeting optimism generated by news of the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Nevertheless, it became clear that the expectation of the US as a decisive force in resolving global conflicts cannot be sustained, given the increasing frequency of geopolitical impacts. Nevertheless, they committed to mobilising new funding amounting to $150 billion to mitigate the impacts of the energy shock on emerging economies. They also called on these economies not to implement stockpiling measures or energy subsidy policies.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.