IMF and World Bank to mobilise additional $150 billion to mitigate energy shock in emerging economies

Norbolsa | Last weekend saw the conclusion of the IMF and World Bank meetings, amid concerns over the impact of geopolitical shocks and the fleeting optimism generated by news of the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Nevertheless, it became clear that the expectation of the US as a decisive force in resolving global conflicts cannot be sustained, given the increasing frequency of geopolitical impacts. Nevertheless, they committed to mobilising new funding amounting to $150 billion to mitigate the impacts of the energy shock on emerging economies. They also called on these economies not to implement stockpiling measures or energy subsidy policies.