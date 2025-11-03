Top Stories

Squirrel strengthens Media division with purchase of 75% of Ranna Consultoría

TOPICS:
Squirrel media

Posted By: The Corner 3rd November 2025

Link Securities | The company has reached an agreement to acquire 75% of Ranna Consultoría, an image and communication agency with extensive experience in managing institutional strategies and campaigns for public administrations. With this transaction, which will take effect today, Squirrel strengthens its Media division, incorporating a structure with in-depth knowledge of the public sector and proven experience in projects developed for local councils, provincial councils, autonomous communities and ministries, an area where Squirrel does not have the same level of presence as in the private sector. The operation has been carried out entirely with the company’s own funds. Squirrel is not disclosing any financial details or economic valuation of the transaction, so as not to affect other possible operations currently in progress.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.