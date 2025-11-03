Squirrel strengthens Media division with purchase of 75% of Ranna Consultoría

Link Securities | The company has reached an agreement to acquire 75% of Ranna Consultoría, an image and communication agency with extensive experience in managing institutional strategies and campaigns for public administrations. With this transaction, which will take effect today, Squirrel strengthens its Media division, incorporating a structure with in-depth knowledge of the public sector and proven experience in projects developed for local councils, provincial councils, autonomous communities and ministries, an area where Squirrel does not have the same level of presence as in the private sector. The operation has been carried out entirely with the company’s own funds. Squirrel is not disclosing any financial details or economic valuation of the transaction, so as not to affect other possible operations currently in progress.