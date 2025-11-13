Talgo to hold EGM on 12 December to finalise Basque consortium’s entry and propose capital increase of €3.18 million

Link Securities | The company has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for 12 December 2025, on first call, or 13 December, on second call, with the aim of approving the agreements that will allow the completion of the entry into its capital of the consortium led by José Antonio Jainaga, president of Sidenor, and also participated in by the Basque Government and the BBK and Vital banking foundations.

The meeting will be held at the company’s headquarters, at Paseo del Tren Talgo, 2 (Las Matas, Madrid), at 1:00 p.m.,and will address a capital increase of €3.18 million through the issue and circulation of 10,588,235 new ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.301 each, with an issue premium of €3.949 per share. In addition, the issue of two tranches of bonds convertible into shares will be submitted for approval: one for 30 million bonds (300 bonds) and another for 75 million (750 bonds), also with the exclusion of subscription rights and the corresponding associated capital increases.

Among the highlights of the agenda is also the approval of Talgo’s financing operation, which includes a syndicated contract of up to €770 million, structured in a tranche of €650 million with a partial guarantee from CESCE and a revolving tranche of up to €120 million, in addition to a line of guarantees of up to €500 million, also with a partial guarantee from CESCE.