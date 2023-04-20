Top Stories

TCI further increases its stake in Ferrovial to 8% of its share capital

Posted By: The Corner 20th April 2023

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Children’s Investment Fund (TCI) continues to strengthen its stake in the Spanish construction company and now holds 8% of its share capital. According to CNMV records, last Wednesday, one day before the Ferrovial General Shareholders’ Meeting, the fund acquired another package of shares with a current market value of close to €200 million.

On the other hand, the construction, services and concessions company appointed Banco Santander as agent for the management of the separation procedure that can be exercised by shareholders who are unhappy with the transfer of its headquarters to the Netherlands, a transaction approved last Thursday by a large majority of shareholders.

