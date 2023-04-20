Telefónica turns 99 and announces closure of all copper exchanges

On 19 April 2024, exactly one year from now and on the date on which Telefónica will celebrate its first century of life, a network reconversion will have been achieved that will include the closure of a total of 8,532 copper exchanges (5,203 closures already communicated to which 3,329 will now be added). Thus, on the company’s 100th anniversary, the copper switch-off will be effective for all retail customers, who will be able to enjoy a high-performance network. At present, 2,236 of the 5,203 plants announced to the CNMC have already been closed.



In this way, he adds, the company “reaffirms its commitment to transforming its fixed infrastructure to convert it entirely to fibre to the home (FTTH) with the joint announcement of the closure of all its copper exchanges, which will be completed in 2024 to coincide with the end of the operation’s calendar”.



“Telefónica continues to make progress in its transformation to remain a leader. The new digital world passes through our networks,” said Telefónica Chairman José María Álvarez-Pallete. He added: “Telefónica is a pioneer in the application of artificial intelligence to next-generation networks, and is a key player in the decarbonisation of the economy. The closure of our last copper plants was another Telefónica commitment, and Telefónica always fulfils its commitments and is prepared for the future.”