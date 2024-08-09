Top Stories

Telefónica and Vodafone reach strategic agreement with Meta to reduce data usage

Link Securities) | Telefónica (TEF) and Vodafone have reached a strategic agreement with Meta (META-US) for the owner of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram to reduce its data consumption.

Meta has implemented a new encoding in its videos that allows it to reduce its traffic by 20%.

