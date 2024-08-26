Top Stories

Texas Department of Transportation buys back SH-288 toll road from Abertis and ACS

TOPICS:
ACS Infraestructuras

Posted By: The Corner 26th August 2024

Santander | In a significant event, Abertis (BBB- e, BBB e) has announced that the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has decided to proceed with the repurchase of the SH-288 toll road in Texas, which has been owned by ACS Group and Abertis since November 2020. TxDOT will make a payment of $1.732bn, of which $520mn will be used to repay debt associated with the project, while Abertis will receive compensation of $688mn for its 56.76% stake. The termination of the deal will result in a non-cash loss of around €555mn after tax and excluding provisions. Taking into account the reversal of provisions, the net loss will amount to approximately €418mn in 2024. Abertis has stated that it ‘does not expect this transaction to affect its credit rating or dividend policy’.

Research view: We were surprised by the news, as we had expected the negotiations to conclude with a favourable outcome; we assumed that ACS and Abertis would offer TxDOT better terms and that TxDOT, in turn, would avoid having to take over the day-to-day management of the toll road. We believe that the decisions made by TxDOT, while adhering to the terms of the contract, send a negative signal for US toll road projects. We believe that Abertis’ credit profile will not be significantly impacted by the accounting loss, so we maintain our Neutral recommendation.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.