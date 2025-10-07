Unicaja rules out potential corporate transactions with other banks to achieve €1.6 billion 2027 profit target

Link Securities | The bank is not considering anything other than growing on its own. This was confirmed by Isidro Rubiales, the bank’s CEO, during his speech at the 16th Financial Meeting organised by Expansión-KPMG, in collaboration with American Express and Cunef University, according to Expansión newspaper.

The bank’s chief executive has ruled out potential corporate transactions with other entities because, he said, Unicaja still has considerable capacity to continue increasing profitability, which is the priority objective of the three-year strategic plan that the bank presented at the beginning of this financial year. The bank expects to earn €1.6 billion by 2027 and distribute up to 85% of its accumulated profits.