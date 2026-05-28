Top Stories

Sabadell shares price in special dividend of €0.50 per share linked to sale of TSB

TOPICS:
Sabadell Torre Sabadell

Posted By: The Corner 28th May 2026

Report by Singular Bank

Banco Sabadell was one of the day’s key players as the stock market priced in the special dividend of €0.50 gross per share to be paid on 29 May. Although the move triggered a technical correction in the share price, the bank emphasised that, excluding the dividend’s impact, the share price had risen slightly during the session.

The payment is linked to the sale of TSB to Banco Santander for €3.3 billion and will involve a payout of €2.5 billion. The transaction reinforces the bank’s remuneration policy, which maintains the objective of returning around €6.45 billion to shareholders between 2025 and 2027.

The bank’s chairman, Josep Oliu, has encouraged shareholders to reinvest the amount in Sabadell shares, arguing that the bank still has room for growth following the cumulative improvement of recent years.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.