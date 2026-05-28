Sabadell shares price in special dividend of €0.50 per share linked to sale of TSB

Report by Singular Bank

Banco Sabadell was one of the day’s key players as the stock market priced in the special dividend of €0.50 gross per share to be paid on 29 May. Although the move triggered a technical correction in the share price, the bank emphasised that, excluding the dividend’s impact, the share price had risen slightly during the session.

The payment is linked to the sale of TSB to Banco Santander for €3.3 billion and will involve a payout of €2.5 billion. The transaction reinforces the bank’s remuneration policy, which maintains the objective of returning around €6.45 billion to shareholders between 2025 and 2027.

The bank’s chairman, Josep Oliu, has encouraged shareholders to reinvest the amount in Sabadell shares, arguing that the bank still has room for growth following the cumulative improvement of recent years.