Aena calls Ryanair’s elimination of 12 routes and 800,000 seats at regional airports by summer 2025 “blackmail”

Norbolsa | Aena’s conflict with Ryanair over airport charges continues. The airline has reduced regional flights in Spain and is demanding incentives to expand. Aena, backed by the government, rejects its demands, accusing it of blackmail, while the airline defends its low-fare model as key to tourism and connectivity.

Last week, Aena president Maurici Lucena and the Irish airline’s CEO Eddie Wilson clashed in a debate organised by Hotusa. Lucena described as “blackmail” Ryanair’s decision to eliminate 12 routes and 800,000 seats by summer 2025 at regional airports because of Aena’s “excessive airport charges”. Against Aena’s position, Wilson assured that they will not grow at Spain’s regional airports because “they are not competitive in relation to other regional airports in Europe”.