Trump’s new trade threat: now wants universal tariffs “much higher” than 2.5 per cent

Norbolsa | The US president again spoke of his intention to set global tariffs to protect the country’s economy, stating that he is not going to do so immediately, but that he sees the tariff level clearly above 2.5%. This level has been put in the mouth of Treasury Secretary Bessent, although Trump does not believe that this is what Bessent supports and he himself sees a clearly higher tariff. In this appearance on Air Force One on his return from Miami, he also saw the need to set tariffs for specific sectors, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, steel, copper and aluminium. He also cited automotive, again pointing to Mexico and Canada. He also reiterated that tariff revenues are a key way to protect the budget and enable the corporate tax cuts he is pursuing.