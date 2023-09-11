Airbus delivers 52 aircraft in August, receives 117 new orders; total deliveries for year at 433

Banc Sabadell| Airbus (AIR) announced this week the delivery of 52 aircraft during August (versus 65 in July 2023 and 39 in August 2022; +33%) bringing total deliveries in 2023 to 433 (versus 382 in August 2022). On the other hand, a total of 117 new orders and no cancellations were recorded during the month. Considering cancellations for the year as a whole, net orders until August 2023 stand at 1,218 (versus 637 in August 2022).

Assessment: The deliveries data is positive in a seasonally weak month, and we believe it again reflects the improving supply chain situation (one of the main risks to the stock in the near term). The strong order intake is again noteworthy, although it includes Wizz Air’s previously known order for 75 A321s.