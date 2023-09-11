Top Stories

Airbus delivers 52 aircraft in August, receives 117 new orders; total deliveries for year at 433

TOPICS:
airbus A320

Posted By: The Corner 11th September 2023

Banc Sabadell| Airbus (AIR) announced this week the delivery of 52 aircraft during August (versus 65 in July 2023 and 39 in August 2022; +33%) bringing total deliveries in 2023 to 433 (versus 382 in August 2022). On the other hand, a total of 117 new orders and no cancellations were recorded during the month. Considering cancellations for the year as a whole, net orders until August 2023 stand at 1,218 (versus 637 in August 2022).

Assessment: The deliveries data is positive in a seasonally weak month, and we believe it again reflects the improving supply chain situation (one of the main risks to the stock in the near term). The strong order intake is again noteworthy, although it includes Wizz Air’s previously known order for 75 A321s.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.