Airbus makes 757 deliveries in 2024, seven fewer than planned, and could reach 820 units in 2025

Morgan Stanley | According to the latest Cirium data, Airbus delivered 114 aircraft in December (up 36% month-on-month), bringing total 2024 deliveries to 757 (versus 770 guidance and 750 consensus estimates) and reflecting a clear improvement in execution and operational visibility heading into year-end.

Therefore, with 2024 delivery risks already behind us, Ross Law (analyst) expects the market to shift its focus to 2025 and beyond. In fact, he believes that 2024 sets the stage well for delivery growth: Law estimates 820 units in 2025. And while he acknowledges that supply chain risks remain, he believes the market will gradually regain confidence in the company’s outlook, which is why he sees it as a key player in 2025.