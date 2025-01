Morgan Stanley’s Bruna Sarika, our UK macroeconomist, estimates GDP growth of 0.9% for the UK (consensus is 1.3%) and expects five rate cuts this year. Marina Zavolock, despite the country’s macroeconomic challenges, believes that UK equities have bottomed and sees several stocks with local exposure with upside potential: Barratt Redrow, Tesco, British Land, Severn Trent, National Grid, and Barclays and with global exposure: Experian, IAG, and Reckitt; plus Next.

The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.