Norbolsa | The aerospace company announced that it had delivered around 60 aircraft in June, bringing the total for the first half of 2025 to just over 300. This figure is below the pace needed to reach its annual target of 820 deliveries. The company would have needed to deliver 410 aircraft by June to be on track to meet its annual target. In this regard, the company announced that it is confident it will accelerate production in the second half of the year, as usual, to meet its targets.