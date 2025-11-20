Top Stories

ECB says Eurozone current account surplus reaches in September €38.1 billion, compared to €43.5 billion in same month 2024

Posted By: The Corner 20th November 2025

Link Securities | According to the European Central Bank (ECB), the Eurozone generated a current account surplus of €38.1 billion in September, compared to €43.5 billion in the same month of 2024. This decline was the result of a sharp drop in the primary income surplus, which fell to €800 million from €12 billion in September of the previous year. At the same time, the secondary income deficit increased to €16.2 billion in September from €13.6 billion in the same month of 2024.

Meanwhile, the goods surplus rose to €34.1 billion from €27.5 billion in September 2024, driven by a 6.7% increase in exports to €250 billion, while imports grew more slowly, by 4.4%, to €215.9 billion. The services surplus also strengthened, reaching €19.4 billion in September compared to €17.6 billion in the same month of the previous year.

