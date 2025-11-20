Top Stories

Trump’s executive order to reduce tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium would impact ArcelorMittal’s EBITDA by $300 million maximum

TOPICS:
ArcelorMittal

Posted By: The Corner 20th November 2025

Renta 4 | Trump has signed an executive order that would allow the Department of Commerce to reduce tariffs on steel and aluminium from 50% to 25% for Canada, provided certain conditions are met.

We recall that Trump imposed a 50% tariff on imports from Canada on 1 April. The impact of the tariffs is around $150 million/quarter at EBITDA level, although we believe that ArcelorMittal would be passing on part of this impact to its customers.

Assessment: Positive news if this reduction is finally approved. The annual impact on EBITDA would be a maximum of $300 million, almost 5% of Renta 4’s estimate for 2025 EBITDA. P.O. €39.0. OVERWEIGHT.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.