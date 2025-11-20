Top Stories

Banco Sabadell pays 300 shares promised to 14,000 employees if BBVA takeover bid failed

Posted By: The Corner

Link Securities | On Wednesday, the Catalan bank paid each of its employees 300 shares, as promised by management if BBVA’s takeover bid failed, according to the digital newspaper elEconomista.es. According to Europa Press, Sabadell has invested €13 million in the purchase of this remuneration package. The bank has 14,000 employees, mainly in Spain, the US and Mexico. The total package amounts to 4.2 million shares.

Sabadell has confirmed that it will record this expense in its accounts for the last quarter of the year, although the shares distributed have already automatically appeared in each employee’s securities account.

