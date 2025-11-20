Airbus launches second phase of share buyback programme for employee and compensation plans

CdM | Airbus (AIR) has launched the second phase of its share buyback programme announced on 8 September this year, aimed at supporting future employee share ownership plans and share-based compensation plans, the company reported on Thursday to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The programme is being executed in several phases, on the open market, during a period ending on 16 January 2026, for a maximum of 4,140,000 shares (the maximum monetary amount being that necessary to acquire that target number of shares at prices set in accordance with the Delegated Regulation, and which will be carried out in one or more phases). The first phase of the programme, completed on 31 October 2025, resulted in the repurchase of 2,070,000 shares.

Airbus has appointed an investment firm to manage the execution of this second phase of the programme, which will comprise up to a maximum of 2,070,000 shares, starting on 20 November 2025 and ending no later than 16 January 2026. This investment firm will make its trading decisions independently regarding the timing of purchases.

The programme will be carried out subject to market conditions and in compliance with applicable rules and regulations.

The programme is being implemented under the authorisation granted by the shareholders to the Airbus Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting held on 15 April 2025 to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of the company’s issued share capital. The objective is to support future employee share ownership plans and share-based compensation, while avoiding dilution of existing shareholders.