Airbus CEO says deliveries to non-US customers could be prioritised if tariffs disrupt imports

Posted By: The Corner 24th February 2025

Link Securities | Airbus (AIR) CEO Guillaume Faury made it clear on Thursday that he could prioritise deliveries to non-US customers if tariffs disrupt the aircraft manufacturer’s imports into the United States, according to Bolsamanía.

We have great demand from the rest of the world, so if we face very significant difficulties in delivering to the United States, we can also adapt by bringing forward deliveries to other customers who are very eager to get aircraft, he said during an interview with CNBC to assess the company’s annual results. Those tariffs are coming and we don’t know what they will be, what impact they will have, if any, or when. That’s why we are prepared to adapt accordingly, he added.

