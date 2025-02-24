Ence agrees with BBVA to acquire and promote La Galera biomethane plant: bank to contribute some €19 million

Link Securities | Spanish cellulose manufacturer Ence (ENC) has reached an agreement with BBVA (BBVA) to acquire and promote the La Galera biomethane plant, which it recently acquired in Tarragona through its subsidiary Ence Biogás, according to the Expansión newspaper.

Using the project finance formula, BBVA will contribute just over €19 million for the purchase of the factory from a group of local ranchers, farmers and investors, as well as for investments that will be made over the next few years to adapt this facility to environmental requirements and to protect the well-being of the plant’s neighbours.