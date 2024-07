Norbolsa | Airbus (AIR) delivered 67 aircraft in June, bringing the total number of aircraft delivered in the first half of the year to 323, up 2% compared to the first half of last year.

In the second quarter it increased deliveries by 4% compared to the same period last year.

It intends to slow the ramp-up of production of the flagship A320neo Family, reaching 75 aircraft created monthly in 2027 instead of 2026.