CAF selected to bid for renovation of fleet of trams for Transport for London, with €250 million budget

Banc Sabadell | Transport for London (TfL) has just selected the four technologists (Alstom, Hitachi, Stadler and CAF) that can bid for the renewal of a 24-unit tram fleet that will be used to replace older trains on the Tramlink service in the Borough of Croydon, according to Expansión newspaper.

The budget for the order could amount to €250 million.

Assessment: positive news in the event of being awarded the order, which would increase its portfolio by around 6% and would give continuity to the good commercial momentum in which it is immersed.