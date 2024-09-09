ECB approves BBVA’s takeover bid for Sabadell and passes buck to CNMV

Norbolsa | The ECB will not oppose Sabadell’s takeover bid, its analysis being on the solvency of both entities (without entering into competition). The ball is now in the court of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), which has 20 days to authorise the operation; this decision could come before the authorisation by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), which would delay the operation further, implying the entry of the government, which has expressed its opposition to the takeover bid.