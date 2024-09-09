Plug-in car sales exceed diesel for first time in first half of year

El Economista | The share of sales of new plug-in vehicles (10.4%) exceeded that of diesels (10.3%) for the first time during the first half of 2024, although they only represent 1.4% of the vehicle fleet, according to the IV Report on electric mobility in Spain.

Gasoline vehicles topped sales (40.6%), followed by hybrids (35.7%), in a ranking that also includes those running on alternative fuels (2.9%).

The study, led by OBS Business School professor and director of the platform Empresas por la Movilidad Sostenible (Enterprises for Sustainable Mobility), May López, evaluates the progress made in the last year and the main obstacles to acquiring an electrified car, although it also analyzes the market for trucks, motorcycles, buses and vans and other aspects of the sector such as the recharging infrastructure or the second-hand market.

Thus, it points out that the Spanish government’s commitment is to reach 540,000 plug-in electric vehicles by 2025 and 5.5 million by 2030, in addition to having the infrastructure to service the 30 million cars and 80,000 zero-emission trucks that are expected to be operational on European roads by 2030.

However, at the close of 2023, one third (32.3%) of the 36.72 million vehicles in the current national fleet lacked an environmental label and an approximate amount (27.7%) had a B label.