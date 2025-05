Alphavalue/DIVACONS | EUR/USD continues to signal investor concern over US debt, but no widespread reallocation of European assets is expected. Considering Donald Trump’s tariff threat against the EU, it would not make sense. The EU would be hit hard if tariffs of 50% were imposed.

