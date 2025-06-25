Top Stories

Eurozone activity fails to take off: Composite PMI remains unchanged in June at 50.2 points

Posted By: The Corner 25th June 2025

CdM | The Eurozone is struggling to take off. This is shown by the PMI survey data released on Monday, which highlights that total private sector activity in the eurozone ‘barely managed to register any growth at the end of the first half of 2025’.

HCOB’s Eurozone Composite PMI Total Activity Index remained unchanged at 50.2 in June, above the no-change level of 50.0 for the sixth consecutive month, but extended the trend seen for much of the year to date of ‘only marginal expansions in business activity’.

Meanwhile, the services PMI stood at 50 in June, up from 49.7 in May, its highest level in the last two months, while the manufacturing PMI remained unchanged in June at 49.4, meaning that ‘the pace of deterioration has remained the same’.

