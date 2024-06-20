Top Stories

Eurozone inflation rebounds to 2.6% in May and core rate rises to 2.9%

TOPICS:
inflacion precios

Posted By: The Corner 20th June 2024

CdM | Eurozone inflation rose two tenths of a point in May to 2.6%, while the underlying rate, which excludes the impact of energy and food, also rose two tenths of a point to 2.9%, according to data published by Eurostat, the European Union (EU) statistics office. This means that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded its first increase since December last year, reaching the highest level since last February.

By component, the cost of fresh food accelerated by 0.6 percentage points to 1.8% and the price of energy rose by 0.3% after falling by 0.6% in April. Meanwhile, non-industrial energy goods moderated by two tenths of a percentage point, rising 0.7% in May.

In addition, the price of services reached its highest level since October 2023, rising by 4.1%, compared with 3.7% in April.

Across the EU, the headline inflation rate was 2.7 per cent in May, up from 2.6 per cent in April.

By country, the lowest annual rates were in Latvia (0%), Finland (0.4%) and Italy (0.8%). By contrast, the highest rates were in Romania (5.8%), Belgium (4.9%) and Croatia (4.3%).

image 1

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.