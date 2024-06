Norbolsa | The Dutch bank celebrates this Monday’s CMD at 14:00, and announces that it expects total revenue growth of between 4-5% per annum between 2024 and 2027, with fee income expected to exceed €5 billion, leaving RoTE at around 14% over the same period.

