Spanish exports fall 3.5% in last year

Posted By: The Corner 18th June 2024

The trade deficit reached €12,760.9 million in the first four months of the year, an increase of 16.7% compared to the same period last year, despite the fact that exports in this period recorded the second best figure in the historical series, with €127,420 million, although they fell by 3.5% in the last year, as reported on Monday by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise.

Imports totalled €140,181 million up to April, 2% less, marking, like exports, the highest figures in a January-April period once the figure for 2023 has been corrected for the exceptional effect caused by the increase in Spanish exports due to the Covid vaccine. The coverage rate stood at 90.9%, compared to 92.3% in the same period last year.

The performance of the trade deficit was also influenced by the non-energy balance, which decreased slightly until April and stood at €11,034 million, compared to a deficit of €11,640 million in the same period of 2023.

