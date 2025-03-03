Phoenix Tower International acquires 100% of Cellnex’s business in Ireland for €971 million

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish communications tower company and Phoenix Tower International closed the deal announced on 5 March 2024, whereby PTI has acquired 100% of the Irish telecommunications tower and infrastructure operator for €971 million. ‘As we announced at the results presentation, next Monday we will begin the share buyback programme of up to €800 million as the first step in our unequivocal commitment to shareholder remuneration. It will mark a pivotal moment in Cellnex’s history,’ said Marco Patuano, CEO of Cellnex.