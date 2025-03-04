Top Stories

Repsol buys 40% of Unioil and strengthens presence in Philippines and rest of Southeast Asia

Renta 4 | Repsol has reached an agreement to acquire 40% of Unioil, a Philippine lubricant manufacturer. This acquisition will allow it to strengthen its presence in the Philippines and Southeast Asia and add a fifth manufacturing plant to those already existing in Spain, Mexico, Singapore and Indonesia. At the end of 2024, Unioil had a total production capacity of 25,000 tonnes.

Assessment: Qualitatively positive news, which is in line with the objectives of its 24-27 plan to increase its presence in areas where higher average growth is expected in the lubricants market in the coming years.

As no details of price, etc., are known, it is difficult to make a quantitative assessment, so we do not expect a significant impact on the share price.

