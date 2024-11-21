Eurozone hourly labour costs grow 4.6% year-on-year in 3Q24 against 5% in 2Q24

Link Securities | Eurostat published yesterday that hourly labour costs in the Eurozone rose by 4.6% year-on-year in 3Q2024, slightly less than the 5.0% (upwardly revised rate) in 2Q2024.

Wages and salaries per hour worked grew by 4.5% year-on-year in the quarter, down from 4.9% in 2Q2024, while the non-wage component increased by 4.9%, down from 5.6% in the previous quarter.

In the euro area’s main industrial sectors, labour costs rose by 5.0% in construction, 4.6% in industry and 4.6% in services.