Top Stories

Eurozone hourly labour costs grow 4.6% year-on-year in 3Q24 against 5% in 2Q24

TOPICS:
empleo eurozona

Posted By: The Corner 21st November 2024

Link Securities | Eurostat published yesterday that hourly labour costs in the Eurozone rose by 4.6% year-on-year in 3Q2024, slightly less than the 5.0% (upwardly revised rate) in 2Q2024.

Wages and salaries per hour worked grew by 4.5% year-on-year in the quarter, down from 4.9% in 2Q2024, while the non-wage component increased by 4.9%, down from 5.6% in the previous quarter.

In the euro area’s main industrial sectors, labour costs rose by 5.0% in construction, 4.6% in industry and 4.6% in services.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.