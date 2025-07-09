Eurozone industrial prices moderate to +0.3% year-on-year in May, down from +0.7% previously

Link Securities | Eurostat reported that Eurozone production prices (PPI) fell by 0.6% in May compared to April, significantly more than the 0.3% expected by FactSet consensus analysts. In May, compared to April, prices for non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.2%; durable consumer goods by 0.3%; capital goods remained stable (0.0%); while prices for intermediate goods (-0.1%) and energy (-2.1%) fell.

Year-on-year, the Eurozone PPI rose 0.3% (0.7% in April), less than the 0.5% projected by analysts. In May, year-on-year prices rose for intermediate goods (+0.3%); capital goods (+1.6%); durable consumer goods (+1.4%) and non-durable consumer goods (+1.9%). Conversely, in May, year-on-year energy prices fell by 1.4%.