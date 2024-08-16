Eurozone maintains pace of expansion: GDP grows 0.3% in second quarter

CdM | The Eurozone maintained the pace of expansion in the second quarter, when gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.3% over the previous three months, according to the second reading of the data published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU), which coincides with the first estimate.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, GDP increased by 0.6% in the euro area following growth of 0.5% in the previous quarter.

By country, Poland (1.5%), followed by Ireland (1.2%) and the Netherlands (1%) recorded the strongest economic expansions between April and June. By contrast, GDP contracted in Latvia (-1.1%), Sweden (-0.8%) and Hungary (-0.2%).

In addition, Germany also contracted in the second quarter, by 0.1%. Among the large Eurozone economies, Spain was the one that advanced the most, with GDP growth of 0.8% . Of the rest, France grew by 0.3% and Italy by 0.2%.