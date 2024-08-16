Top Stories

Eurozone maintains pace of expansion: GDP grows 0.3% in second quarter

TOPICS:
eurozone

Posted By: The Corner 16th August 2024

CdM | The Eurozone maintained the pace of expansion in the second quarter, when gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.3% over the previous three months, according to the second reading of the data published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU), which coincides with the first estimate.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, GDP increased by 0.6% in the euro area following growth of 0.5% in the previous quarter.

By country, Poland (1.5%), followed by Ireland (1.2%) and the Netherlands (1%) recorded the strongest economic expansions between April and June. By contrast, GDP contracted in Latvia (-1.1%), Sweden (-0.8%) and Hungary (-0.2%).

In addition, Germany also contracted in the second quarter, by 0.1%. Among the large Eurozone economies, Spain was the one that advanced the most, with GDP growth of 0.8% . Of the rest, France grew by 0.3% and Italy by 0.2%.

pib eurozona

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.