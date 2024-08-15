Top Stories

Faes Farma’s rise is serious

Posted By: The Corner 15th August 2024

Renta 4: Since 2020, the stock has accumulated four years of consolidation since 2012. These consolidation ranges are usually of continuity of the previous trend (upwards since 2012). Since March, the price has shown a striking robustness and faces the passage of the guideline linking the highs of 2007, with those of 2020 and 2022 at €3.70, above which it would confirm its good form. The narrowness of the price bands and the compression in the indicators suggest an important movement in the medium/long term. An investor in these terms would have to control the respect of the support located at €2.70.

Recommendation: BUY above €3.71.

