Oryzon to carry out €880,000 conversion of debentures

Link Securities | In relation to the financing, through a convertible bond programme, for a total amount of up to €45 million over 48 months, entered into between Oryzon Genomics (ORY) and Nice & Green SA, the company announces that the Investor has requested a conversion of bonds for an aggregate nominal amount of €880,000, at a conversion price of €1.7783 per share, representing 494,854 new shares of €0.05 par value each. Oryzon will proceed in the next few days to execute the corresponding deed of execution of the capital increase and will apply for the admission to trading of the new shares on the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia Stock Exchanges, through the Stock Exchange Interconnection System (Continuous Market).