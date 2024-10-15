Top Stories

Fitch maintains France’s rating at AA-, but reduces outlook to Negative due to sharp rise in public deficit, potentially 6.1% at year’s end

TOPICS:
francia asamblea nacional

Posted By: The Corner 15th October 2024

Bankinter: Fitch maintained its rating at AA-, but downgraded its outlook to Negative. It justified its decision on the sharp rise in the Public Deficit: it is expected to close this year at 6.1%, far from the limit imposed by the EU, 3%, from Fitch’s previous estimate, 5.1%, and from the 2023 level, 5.5%. They do not expect it to reach the 3.0% target until 2029. Consistently, they estimate that Public Debt will reach 116.3% of GDP in 2026 (111.6% at present). On the other hand, it referred to the fact that the political situation, characterised by a high degree of fragmentation, makes it difficult to introduce fiscal consolidation measures.

Analysis team’s view: We expect a moderate market impact, as expected. Moreover, it comes after the presentation of the 2025 Budget. The government envisages an adjustment of €60bn (2.0% of GDP): €40bn in spending cuts and €20bn via taxes. The tax hike will affect large companies (a temporary tax that could rise to 33% from 25% for those with a turnover of more than €1,000M) and contributors with an annual salary of more than €500,000. A tax on electricity consumption and a tax on share buybacks could be reintroduced. For reference, GDP increased (year-on-year) 1.1% in 2Q24. Looking ahead, Moody’s (Aa2; 25 October) and S&P’s (AA-; 29 November) revisions are key.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.