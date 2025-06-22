Indra to implement A-CDM/i-AOP collaborative decision-making system at Helsinki Airport

Link Securities | The company has signed a strategic alliance with Finnish airport operator Finavia to implement its A-CDM/i-AOP collaborative decision-making system at Helsinki Airport, the country’s main airport, with the aim of optimising the management of airport ground operations and aircraft turnaround times before take-off. As part of the agreement, Indra will also be responsible for the maintenance and future development of the system until 2031.

This project reinforces Indra’s position as a global leader in advanced airport management technology, with a solution that stands out for its reliability, even in extreme winter weather conditions, and strengthens its relationship with Finavia, to which it has been supplying air navigation systems for three decades.