Money supply slows down in euro area in December

Posted By: The Corner 31st January 2025

Banca March | Money supply in the euro area slows down in December, with M3 increasing by +3.5% year-on-year compared to +3.9% previously. However, credit data were more positive, as loans to companies and households rebounded: specifically, loans to households grew at a pace of 1.1% (two tenths of a point higher than the previous month), pushed up by loans granted for house purchases (up 1.1%) and those related to consumption (up 3.6%). Lending to non-financial corporations also accelerated, rising by 1.5% year-on-year compared to 1% previously. This improvement in the availability of credit to households and companies is a positive factor for the region’s growth prospects in the coming quarters.

