Novo Nordisk’s slimming pill in development meets safety profile

Bankinter | Phase II trial of amucretin-based slimming pill has met targets. Patients lost 13% of their weight in 12 weeks. The drug candidate has the same gastrointestinal side effects, such as nausea and vomiting, as other incretin-based slimming agents.

The company will present the study results next week at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes congress. Novo Nordisk will decide in 2025 whether to advance to Phase III once it learns the results of a study of another version of the drug candidate with subcutaneous administration.

Opinion of Bankinter’s research team: positive news. These results compare favourably against a 6% weight loss after 12 weeks of treatment with the injectable Wegoby and 15% after 68 weeks. The transition to slimming drugs administered via pills rather than injectables is progressing well and Novo Nordisk is one of the best positioned companies in this area. Novo Nordisk is one of the companies included in our Health Technology Thematic Portfolio.