Apple unveils new iPhone 16 to lukewarm market reception

Bankinter | Apple unveiled its new iPhone 16 on Monday to a lukewarm reception from the market. The expectation was high for the presentation of the new iPhone 16 model, given that they were the first models focused on taking advantage of AI. In this aspect, new functions stand out, such as the integration of ChatGPT within its voice assistant “Siri” and the ability to focus on an object with the camera and directly obtain all the information available on the web/networks about it.

Regarding the A18 processor, the company noted that it is 15% faster than its predecessor and consumes 20% less power (which extends battery life).

Opinion of the Bankinter analysis team: Positive news, but it is true that many of the new features were already expected/known by the market, so there was no impact on the share price (the shares closed flat). In general, the presentation of new iPhone models in recent years has become less and less relevant for the share price and there is not usually a positive market reaction in the days following the event. Beyond this, in the medium term we continue to have a positive view on the company and the shares are included in our model portfolio of US stocks.