Chinese import growth signals buoyant domestic demand, but exports deteriorate

Posted By: The Corner 11th September 2024

Bankinter : Trade Balance (August): $91,020M vs. $81,100M expected vs. $84,650M previous. Exports: +8.7% vs. +6.6% expected vs. +7.0% previous. Imports: +0.5% vs. +2.5% expected vs. +7.2% previously.

Opinion of Bankinter’s analysis team: Import growth marks a two-year high, reflecting the dynamism of domestic demand, which is increasing this month. However, the sharp slowdown in exports, which were the key to the recovery of GDP in 2Q24, is a negative factor as it anticipates less support in the coming quarters. This factor, as well as the weakness of consumption, makes it difficult to reach the target of +5% GDP growth in 2024 if no additional stimulus is applied.

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.