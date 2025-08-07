Retail sales in Eurozone and EU rise 0.3% in June

CdM | Retail trade volume grew by 0.3% in June compared to the previous month in both the Eurozone and the European Union (EU), according to estimates published by Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office. The figure was below the expected 0.4%.

In detail, in both the eurozone and the EU, sales rose by 0.2% in food, beverages and tobacco and by 0.6% for non-food products (excluding car fuel). Motor fuel in specialised stores increased by 0.4% in the eurozone and 0.6% in the EU.

By country, the largest monthly increases in total retail trade volume were in Croatia (3.6%), Sweden (2.6%) and Malta (2.2%). Conversely, the largest decreases were in France (down 0.9%), Poland and Slovenia (both down 0.8%) and Denmark (down 0.7%).

Meanwhile, compared to June last year, the retail sales index rose by 3.1% in both the eurozone and the EU. The figure exceeded estimates of 2.6%.

Specifically, in the eurozone, volume grew by 1.7% in food, beverages and tobacco, 4.3% for non-food products (excluding motor fuel) and 4% for motor fuel in specialised stores. In the EU, it increased by 1.5% for food, beverages and tobacco, 4.4% for non-food products (excluding motor fuel) and 4.6% for motor fuel in specialised stores.

Among Member States, the highest annual increases in total retail trade volume were recorded in Cyprus (8.7%), Croatia (7.4%), Malta and Portugal (both 6.9%). By contrast, decreases were observed in Finland (down 1.1%) and Slovakia (down 0.4%).