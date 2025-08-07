Top Stories

CNMV imposes several fines on Grifols and directors for almost €1.4 million for deficiencies in financial reporting

Link Securities | The Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has imposed several fines on Grifols (GRF) and its directors for a total of almost €1.4 million for deficiencies in its financial information and management reports, according to Expansión newspaper. The Official State Gazette (BOE) published on Wednesday a resolution dated 24 July by the CNMV announcing the penalties for very serious and serious infringements imposed on Grifols and several of its directors.

The CNMV had opened a disciplinary investigation into Grifols, as it had provided information ‘containing inaccurate or untrue data’ or omitting relevant aspects in accordance with accounting standards in its annual reports for 2021, 2022 and 2023, as well as in its accounts for the first half of the latter year, according to Efe. The Spanish regulator also found untruthful or misleading information about the method used to calculate certain alternative performance measures, as well as incomplete explanations and a failure to include related-party transactions.

