Stoneshield Holding fund reveals 9.321% stake in Solaria’s capital

Posted By: The Corner 6th August 2025

Link Securities | Stoneshield Holding, the investment fund founded by Felipe Morenés Botín-Sanz de Sautuola and Juan Pepa, has disclosed a 9.321% stake in Solaria (SLR), becoming the company’s second largest shareholder, according to elEconomista.

According to National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) records, the firm has declared control over a block of 11.64 million shares in the renewable energy company, representing 9.321%. Specifically, Stoneshield owns 2.797% of Solaria’s capital acquired through purchases on the market and another 6.524% through financial instruments from a forward purchase agreement on the company’s shares, which can be physically settled. At current market prices, this 9.321% stake in Solaria’s capital would be worth more than €135 million.

