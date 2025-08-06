Top Stories

Regional Government of Galicia grants Integrated Environmental Authorisation to Ence’s bleached recycled fibre bioplant in As Pontes

Link Securities | The Galician Regional Government has granted Integrated Environmental Authorisation (AAI) to the bleached recycled fibre bioplanta of Ence (ENC) in As Pontes (A Coruña), as detailed in the Official Gazette of Galicia and reported by the Bolsamania website.

This is a strategic step for the company in promoting this initiative, which was declared a strategic industrial project by the regional government in 2023. With the IEA, ENC will build a world-first facility to produce bleached recycled fibre from recovered paper and cardboard. In this way, the company is giving new life to these materials, fully aligning itself with the circular economy. The design of this project, the first in Europe to manufacture bleached recycled fibre from recycled paper and cardboard, takes into account ENC’s commitment to energy independence.

