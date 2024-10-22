Sacyr looking at opportunities in Czechia as part of plan to expand markets selectively

Link Securities | Sacyr (SCYR) is looking to selectively expand the markets in which it operates and has turned its attention to the programme of transport infrastructure concessions through public-private partnership models that the Government of the Czech Republic has launched, according to elEconomista.

The Spanish company is analysing the opportunities offered by the country both for the development of new motorways and the future high-speed railway line, with investments totalling more than €30 billion over the next decade.

The newspaper reports that Sacyr executives have recently travelled to the Central European country to learn first-hand about planned initiatives and explore potential partners, and have identified the first actions that could be of interest to them.

In the area of motorways, the Czech Republic has two projects on the starting ramp: the D35, with an estimated investment of more than €1.3 billion, and the PRAK to Prague’s Václav Havel International Airport, for more than €1 billion. The first is the most advanced and involves the execution of the two remaining sections to complete the infrastructure between the towns of Hradec Králové and Olomouc, east of the capital Prague. Specifically, the contract will involve the sections between Opatovec and Staré Mesto, 16.6 kilometres long, and between Staré Mesto and Mohelnice, 18.2 kilometres long.