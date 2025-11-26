Spain leads EU vehicle and electric car registrations

Link Securities | According to data published by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), passenger car registrations in the European Union (EU) grew by 5.8% year-on-year in October (10.0% in September), reaching 916,609 units. This marked the fourth consecutive month of growth, with three of the four largest EU markets recording gains.

Registrations in Spain increased by 15.9%, followed by Germany, which rose by 7.8%, and France, which grew by 2.9%, while Italy saw a 0.5% decline. In the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment, registrations rose by 38.6% year-on-year in October, driven in particular by growth in registrations in Spain (90.1%), France (63.2%), Germany (47.7%) and the Netherlands (27.4%).

In the 10M25 period, total vehicle registrations in the EU grew by 1.4% year-on-year. In turn, BEV sales increased by 16.4% year-on-year to 1.5 million units, representing 16.4% of the EU market.