Spain leads EU vehicle and electric car registrations

Posted By: The Corner 26th November 2025

Link Securities | According to data published by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), passenger car registrations in the European Union (EU) grew by 5.8% year-on-year in October (10.0% in September), reaching 916,609 units. This marked the fourth consecutive month of growth, with three of the four largest EU markets recording gains.

Registrations in Spain increased by 15.9%, followed by Germany, which rose by 7.8%, and France, which grew by 2.9%, while Italy saw a 0.5% decline. In the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment, registrations rose by 38.6% year-on-year in October, driven in particular by growth in registrations in Spain (90.1%), France (63.2%), Germany (47.7%) and the Netherlands (27.4%).

In the 10M25 period, total vehicle registrations in the EU grew by 1.4% year-on-year. In turn, BEV sales increased by 16.4% year-on-year to 1.5 million units, representing 16.4% of the EU market.

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.